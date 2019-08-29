Carter's, Inc. (CRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Carter's, Inc. ( CRI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CRI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $90.2, the dividend yield is 2.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRI was $90.2, representing a -17.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $109.71 and a 19.22% increase over the 52 week low of $75.66.

CRI is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as V.F. Corporation ( VFC ) and Cintas Corporation ( CTAS ). CRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.08. Zacks Investment Research reports CRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.53%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CRI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.