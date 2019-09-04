Carter's Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CRI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $91.58, changing hands as high as $93.23 per share. Carter's Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CRI's low point in its 52 week range is $75.66 per share, with $109.71 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $92.19.
