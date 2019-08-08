Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Carriage Services, Inc. ( CSV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CSV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CSV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.25, the dividend yield is 1.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSV was $22.25, representing a -8.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.30 and a 53.45% increase over the 52 week low of $14.50.

CSV is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Johnson Controls International plc ( JCI ) and TAL Education Group ( TAL ). CSV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.6. Zacks Investment Research reports CSV's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 18.8%, compared to an industry average of 4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.