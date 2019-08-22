Quantcast

Carrefour's Brazil unit investigated for corruption

Reuters


SAO PAULO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of retailer Carrefour SA said on Thursday it is the target of a corruption probe into alleged payments related to the headquarters of its Brazilian brand Atacadao and a Sao Paulo store, which were operating without a license.

In a securities filing, the Brazil unit of theFrench retailer said it was being investigated by "relevant authorities" and that it will cooperate as well as conduct its own internal probe.

Shares of Carrefour Brasil were down 1.3% in morning trade in Sao Paulo.

On Wednesday, Brazilian news site G1 published a story saying that Sao Paulo City Hall had closed a supermarket in the city that had been paying bribes to a public official to operate without a license. The report added the official had been arrested.

According to G1, prosecutors allege the headquarters had also been paying bribes to operate without a license.





