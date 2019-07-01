Carrefour Brasil sees major growth in organic products, in-house brands

Reuters





SAO PAULO, July 1 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil SA plans to increase the supply of organic products in its stores by 85% in 2019, executives said on Monday, as part of wider efforts to capture growing consumer interest in healthier and natural food.

The local subsidiary of French retailer Carrefour SA expects sales of organic food to hit 500 million reais ($131 million) by 2022, according to Carrefour Brasil's head of sustainability, Lucio Vicente Silva.

"Our ambition is to lead the food transition, allowing people to eat better at a fair price," said Vice President of Institutional Relations Stephane Engelhard at an event in Sao Paulo.

In October, the company launched in Brazil the so-called "Act for Food," an initiative first implemented in France, aiming to adjust its supermarkets to growing demand for healthier food.

By March, 49 out of its 100 hypermarkets across Brazil had a section fully dedicated to healthy products, Vicente Silva said.

Carrefour Brasil did not break down how much of the 2 billion reais in investments planned for 2019 will be allocated to Act for Food.

($1 = 3.81 reais)