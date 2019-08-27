Quantcast

Carpetright's revolving credit facility to be purchased by top investor

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 27 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest floor coverings retailer Carpetright said on Tuesday its 40.7 million pound revolving credit facility will be bought by its biggest shareholder Meditor European Master Fund from its lenders NatWest and AIB.

"The revolving credit facility... having recently been reduced following the sale of two properties in Amsterdam, the company's level of indebtedness likewise reduced by a commensurate amount," the company said in a statement.

Last year, Carpetright's shareholders backed a restructuring plan to keep the company alive. The plan closed 80 underperforming stores, while 23 were retained on a nil rent basis.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Technology


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar