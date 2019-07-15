Carpenter Technology (CRS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.88, changing hands as high as $46.50 per share. Carpenter Technology Corp. shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CRS's low point in its 52 week range is $32.7725 per share, with $60.78 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $45.60.
