Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2019

Carpenter Technology Corporation ( CRS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CRS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.79, the dividend yield is 1.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRS was $46.79, representing a -23.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.78 and a 42.77% increase over the 52 week low of $32.77.

CRS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as POSCO ( PKX ) and Nucor Corporation ( NUE ). CRS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.43. Zacks Investment Research reports CRS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 13.01%, compared to an industry average of -.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CRS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CRS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CRS as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF ( XME ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XME with an decrease of -16.41% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CRS at 4.27%.