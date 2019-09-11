Carolina Financial Corporation (CARO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Carolina Financial Corporation ( CARO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CARO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 28.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.7, the dividend yield is 1.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CARO was $35.7, representing a -14.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.55 and a 29.25% increase over the 52 week low of $27.62.

CARO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). CARO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.66. Zacks Investment Research reports CARO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -1.05%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CARO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.