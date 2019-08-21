Carnival Corporation (CUK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Carnival Corporation ( CUK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CUK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CUK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.78, the dividend yield is 4.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CUK was $43.78, representing a -34.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $67 and a 3.02% increase over the 52 week low of $42.50.

CUK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ) and Carnival Corporation ( CCL ). CUK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CUK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.