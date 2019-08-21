Carnival Corporation (CCL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Carnival Corporation ( CCL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CCL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CCL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.35, the dividend yield is 4.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCL was $45.35, representing a -33% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.69 and a 3.14% increase over the 52 week low of $43.97.

CCL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ) and Carnival Corporation ( CUK ). CCL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.25. Zacks Investment Research reports CCL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.9%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CCL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CCL as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX ( FXD )

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( FTA )

Vanguard Wellington Fund ( VFVA )

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( FAB ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXD with an decrease of -2.46% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CCL at 1.48%.