Carnival (CCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Carnival (CCL) closed at $45.99, marking a -0.99% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.66% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had gained 1.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CCL as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. On that day, CCL is projected to report earnings of $2.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.25 billion, up 7.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.34 per share and revenue of $20.35 billion, which would represent changes of +1.88% and +7.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CCL should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CCL is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, CCL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.34, so we one might conclude that CCL is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CCL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CCL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.