Carmaker Aston Martin swings to a half-year loss

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Aston Martin swung to a half-year pretax loss of 78.8 million pounds ($95.8 million) as profits were hit by expansion costs, lower average selling prices and weaker-than-anticipated volumes, the luxury British carmaker said on Wednesday.

The carmaker has been undergoing a turnaround plan since Chief Executive Andy Palmer took over in 2014, designed to renew and boost its model line-up and move into new segments, resulting in an autumn 2018 stock market flotation.

But its share price has since fallen by more than two-thirds from 19 pounds ($23.00) in October to under 6 pounds, hit by a weakening performance in Europe, the Middle East and Africa where demand fell by nearly a fifth in the first six months of the year.

($1 = 0.8222 pounds)