Carlye, Bain among shortlisted bidders for S.Korea's Woongjin stake

By Reuters

Reuters


SEOUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group and Bain Capital are among four shortlisted bidders for a stake in South Korean water purifier rental firm Woongjin Coway Co Ltd , the Korea Economic Daily reported on Tuesday.

Woongjin Group said in June it is selling a 25.08% stake in Woongjin Coway, just three months after the group regained control of the unit for 1.89 billion won ($1.56 million).

The four bidders include South Korea'sSK Networks and a local consortium of China'sHaier , the report said. Woongjin Coway plans to receive binding bids in September, the report said.

($1 = 1,212.3800 won)





