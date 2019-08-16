Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Carlisle Companies Incorporated ( CSL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $136.81, the dividend yield is 1.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSL was $136.81, representing a -6.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $146.16 and a 48.45% increase over the 52 week low of $92.16.

CSL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Clorox Company ( CLX ) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. ( WST ). CSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.12. Zacks Investment Research reports CSL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 31.03%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $136.81, the dividend yield is 1.46%.

Interested in gaining exposure to CSL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CSL as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund ( EWA )

iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund ( EPP )

WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund ( DNL )

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF ( IDMO )

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF ( PIZ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PIZ with an increase of 1.88% over the last 100 days. EWA has the highest percent weighting of CSL at 7.49%.