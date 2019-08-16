Quantcast

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

Carlisle Companies Incorporated ( CSL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $136.81, the dividend yield is 1.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSL was $136.81, representing a -6.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $146.16 and a 48.45% increase over the 52 week low of $92.16.

CSL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Clorox Company ( CLX ) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. ( WST ). CSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.12. Zacks Investment Research reports CSL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 31.03%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CSL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CSL as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund ( EWA )
  • iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund ( EPP )
  • WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund ( DNL )
  • Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF ( IDMO )
  • Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF ( PIZ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PIZ with an increase of 1.88% over the last 100 days. EWA has the highest percent weighting of CSL at 7.49%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar