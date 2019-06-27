Carl Icahn lands blow on weakened Occidental

Reuters





By John Foley

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Carl Icahn has aimed his activism bazooka at Occidental Petroleum over its $38 billion purchase of rival oil driller Anadarko Petroleum . What he's asking for is overkill. He hits Occidental, though, at a moment when it is already weakened. He might therefore get at least some of what he wants.

Occidental's shares are down by roughly one-quarter since a bidding war for Anadarko broke out in April. It's not just the price Oxy is paying but the method that raises concerns. Occidental boss Vicki Hollub snagged her target by arranging expensive financing - over a weekend - from Warren Buffett'sBerkshire Hathaway , a move that allowed her to redesign the deal to avoid a shareholder vote. Icahn wants to oust four of the company's nine directors by way of retribution.

Investors no longer have Oxy's back like they used to, though. At its latest annual meeting in May, no director received more than 83% support whereas, the year before, all but one got more than 97% support. And stockholders passed a motion forcing the board to consider lowering the backing needed for a special meeting to 15% from 25%. Besides, the directors could use a refresh. Three have been around for 10 years or more, yet are still technically deemed independent.

Oxy's regular meeting next year will in any case be a showdown if the Anadarko purchase hasn't begun to produce results to justify the high price and unorthodox means. And new directors can be proposed from September. Rather than take its chances with increasingly frayed shareholder tempers, Occidental could negotiate with Icahn to identify some fresh blood for the board when the time comes. That way it can at least focus on fighting one battle - digesting Anadarko - instead of two.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Activist investor Carl Icahn on May 26 said he wants to replace four directors at Occidental Petroleum, the oil driller that has agreed to pay $38 billion for rival Anadarko Petroleum, and called on other shareholders to join him in the process required to achieve that outcome.

- Icahn, who holds 4% of Occidental's stock, also said that the company should amend its rules to make it easier for investors to call a special meeting where issues such as board reshuffles can be put to a vote.

- His criticisms of the board include mistakes made in "how and at what cost" Occidental pursued Anadarko, and the structuring of the deal so as to deprive Occidental shareholders of a vote.

- Occidental stock is down by roughly one-quarter since April 11, when Chevron announced its proposal to buy Anadarko, kicking off a bidding war.

Icahn filing

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Oil