CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

CareTrust REIT, Inc. ( CTRE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CTRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.28, the dividend yield is 3.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTRE was $24.28, representing a -4.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.54 and a 49.04% increase over the 52 week low of $16.29.

CTRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). CTRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.71. Zacks Investment Research reports CTRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.44%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTRE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.