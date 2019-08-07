CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.13, changing hands as low as $20.57 per share. CareTrust REIT Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CTRE's low point in its 52 week range is $16.685 per share, with $25.54 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $22.20.
