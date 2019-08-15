Cardiovascular Systems Set to Present LIBERTY 360 Outcome

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc . CSII recently announced that the three-year results from its LIBERTY 360 clinical study will be demonstrated in a late-breaking presentation at the 2019 Amputation Prevention Symposium (AMP) in Chicago on Aug 16. Alongside that, the two-year endovascular peripheral artery disease (PAD)-related health care costs in LIBERTY 360 and an orbital atherectomy economic sub-analysis will also be presented on Aug 15.

This study outcome is expected to be a major stride in the company's endeavor to offer treatment to patients with multi-level PAD.

More About the Study Outcome

LIBERTY 360 is a real-world, unique study designed with the aim of evaluating the acute and long-term clinical and economic outcomes of peripheral vascular interventions (PVI) in patients suffering from PAD. It is among the first PAD studies to examine patients across the spectrum of symptomatic PAD, including a record 100 Rutherford Class 6 patients. LIBERTY 360's trial design included any endovascular device which has been cleared by the FDA for the treatment of PAD. The trial study has around 1,204 patients enrolled at 51 sites across the United States.

Post this presentation, the company plans to commercially launch its Diamondback Exchangeable Series - the most sophisticated orbital atherectomy system designed for optimal, complete leg revascularization of PAD patients who have lesions above and below the knee.

Market Prospects

Per Allied Market Research , the global peripheral artery disease market was valued at $3.13 billion in 2016, and is anticipated to reach $4.98 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2023. Hence, the study results are being presented at an ideal time.

Recent Developments

Lately, the company has been focusing on offering treatment to PAD patients.

In June 2019, Cardiovascular Systems announced the enrolment of the first patient under its REACH PVI clinical study. The aim of this study is to assess acute clinical outcomes of orbital atherectomy via transradial access for the treatment of PAD in lower extremity lesions.

Key Competitors

Major companies posing competitive threat to Cardiovascular Systems in the PAD treatment space are Medtronic MDT Boston Scientific BSX and Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX , among others.

