Quantcast

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

Cardinal Health, Inc. ( CAH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.481 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CAH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.05% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.63, the dividend yield is 4.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAH was $45.63, representing a -21.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.31 and a 8.62% increase over the 52 week low of $42.01.

CAH is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as McKesson Corporation ( MCK ) and AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) ( ABC ). CAH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.1. Zacks Investment Research reports CAH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.94%, compared to an industry average of 10.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CAH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CAH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CAH as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide ( RDIV )
  • VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ( MOAT )
  • SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF ( XHS )
  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust Invesco ESG Re ( ESGL )
  • First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF ( RNDV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNDV with an increase of 11.38% over the last 100 days. RDIV has the highest percent weighting of CAH at 5.24%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar