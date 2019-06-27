Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

Cardinal Health, Inc. ( CAH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.481 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CAH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.05% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.63, the dividend yield is 4.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAH was $45.63, representing a -21.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.31 and a 8.62% increase over the 52 week low of $42.01.

CAH is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as McKesson Corporation ( MCK ) and AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) ( ABC ). CAH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.1. Zacks Investment Research reports CAH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.94%, compared to an industry average of 10.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CAH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CAH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CAH as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide ( RDIV )

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ( MOAT )

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF ( XHS )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust Invesco ESG Re ( ESGL )

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF ( RNDV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNDV with an increase of 11.38% over the last 100 days. RDIV has the highest percent weighting of CAH at 5.24%.