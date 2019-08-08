Cardinal Health (CAH) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH delivered fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents by 19.4%. Further, the reported figure improved 9.9% year over year.





Revenues increased 5.7% on a year-over-year basis to $37.35 billion and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%.For fiscal 2019, the company reported adjusted earnings of $5.28 per share, up 5.6% from the year-ago period. The metric exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.10 per share.Revenues totaled $145.53 billion, up 6.4% year over year, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $144.72 billion.

Segmental Analysis



Pharmaceutical Segment



In the fiscal fourth quarter, pharmaceutical revenues improved 6.2% to $33.40 billion on a year-over-year basis. The upside can be attributed to sales growth from Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty Solutions customers.



Pharmaceutical witnessed an improvement of 7.5% in profits to $447 million owing to a positive impact from Specialty Solutions, and higher contribution from brand sales and mix. However, the company's generic performance partially offset the upside.



Medical Segment



In the quarter under review, revenues at this segment rose 1.5% to $3.96 billion on account of growth from existing customers. However, divestiture of the naviHealth business partially offset the upside.



Medical segment profit declined 14.9% to $97 million owing to the performance of Cardinal Health Brand products. The benefits from cost savings initiatives mitigated the downside.



Margin Analysis



Gross profit fell 3.5% year over year to $1.67 billion.



As a percentage of revenues, gross margin in the quarter was 4.5%, down 40 bps on a year-over-year basis.



Distribution, selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $1.17 billion, down 8% year over year. Adjusted operating income totaled $507 million, up 9% from the year-ago quarter.



The company reported operating income of $307 million in the quarter under review, against the year-ago quarter's loss of $1.08 billion.



Financial Update



As of Jun 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $2.53 billion, surging 43.6% from the 2018-end level.



Cash from operating activities totaled $506 million, down 8.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Fiscal 2020 Guidance



The company estimates adjusted earnings per share to range between $4.85 and $5.10. The mid-point of the latest guidance range of $4.98 lags the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.16.



It is important to note here that abovementioned guidance includes an expected incremental $130 million in cost savings associated with actions intended to optimize and simplify the company's operating model and cost structure.



In Conclusion



Cardinal Health exited the fiscal fourth quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues outpaced the consensus mark. The Pharmaceutical segment witnessed solid growth in Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty Solutions customers. These apart, the company's extension of agreements with CVS Health, collaboration with PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy and buyout of mscripts raise optimism.



Nevertheless, profits in the Medical segment were hurt by the performance of the Cardinal Health Brand products. Further, huge investments in Pharmaceutical IT platform and lackluster generics performance are likely to mar Cardinal Health's operational efficiencies in the upcoming quarters. Intense competition and customer concentration are other bottlenecks.



Zacks Rank



Currently, Cardinal Health carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



