Carbon Black (CBLK) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.3%

Carbon Black, Inc. CBLK was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company-as the stock is now up 37.5% in the past one-month time frame.





The company has seen five positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Carbon Black. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.Carbon Black currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Carbon Black, Inc. Price

Carbon Black, Inc. price | Carbon Black, Inc. Quote

Another stock worth considering in the Internet - Software and Services industry is Boingo Wireless, Inc. WIFI , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .



Is CBLK going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.



See their latest picks free >>