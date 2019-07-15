Car financing firm Lendbuzz secures $150 mln in equity, debt

Shutterstock photo





TEL AVIV, July 15 (Reuters) - Car financing startup Lendbuzz said on Monday it secured $150 million in debt and equity financing, following a $30 million debt funding round that was completed a year ago.

The equity funding round was led by 83North with participation from existing investors. The debt funding was led by BHI, the U.S. division of Bank Hapoalim , ConnectOne Bank, Israel Discount Bank subsidiary IDB Bank, Viola Credit and a large insurance company.

Lendbuzz uses machine learning and algorithms to assess the creditworthiness of consumers with limited U.S. credit history, who are underserved by traditional banks. Operating within the auto lending space, the company partners with auto dealerships to offer customers attractive financing.

Based in Boston and founded by two Israelis, Lendbuzz said it taps into a market of more than 43 million foreign born nationals living in the United States, of whom 27 million are working professionals.