CAR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.34, changing hands as low as $31.03 per share. Avis Budget Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CAR's low point in its 52 week range is $21.629 per share, with $37.27 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $31.21.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »