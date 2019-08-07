Quantcast

Car bomb kills 3 children in Syria's northeast

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


QAMISHLI, Syria, Aug 7 (Reuters) - A car bomb killed three children near a village post office on Wednesday in northeast Syria, controlled by Kurdish forces who warn they face jihadist sleeper cells, local police said.

Police spokesman Ali Hassan described it as "a terrorist blast" that had sought to target a military vehicle.

Photos, which the police published, showed plumes of smoke rising from a building and from a car turned into charred, twisted metal.

Two rigged motorcycles exploded a day before in Hasaka city, killing a 15 year-old-boy, police said.

Last month, Islamic State (IS) claimed a car bomb that injured eight people in front of a church in Qamishli city.

Syrian Kurdish leaders have warned of the risk sleeper cells pose after the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which the YPG leads, defeated the last IS enclave in eastern Syria this year.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Wednesday's blast.





