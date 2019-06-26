Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Capstead Mortgage Corporation ( CMO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.34, the dividend yield is 5.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMO was $8.34, representing a -10.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.28 and a 26.75% increase over the 52 week low of $6.58.

CMO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). CMO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.03.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.