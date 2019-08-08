CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (CSTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. ( CSTR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CSTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.19, the dividend yield is 1.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSTR was $15.19, representing a -17.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.31 and a 12.44% increase over the 52 week low of $13.51.

CSTR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). CSTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.8. Zacks Investment Research reports CSTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.3%, compared to an industry average of 6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSTR Dividend History page.