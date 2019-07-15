InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Capricor Therapeutics news about the results from a recent clinical trial has CAPR stock soaring Monday.

The positive results for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR ) come from its Phase II clinical trial of CAP-1002. The study was seeking to determine the effectiveness of using the CAP-1002 investigational therapy in treating boys and young men treated with steroids that suffer from advanced stages of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The study measures the results of the treatment in three categories, Skeletal, Pulmonary and Cardiac. What it found is that there was statistical improvement in all of these categories for patients that were were not in the placebo group.

The study included a total of 17 patients. Seven of these were treated with CAP-1002 and the other 10 were in the placebo group. Sever adverse events in the study saw two patients having a negative reaction to the treatment in late 2018. However, this was not a lasting issue.

Linda Marbán, President and CEO of the company, has this to say in the Capricor Therapeutics new release including the study results.

"We are extremely pleased and it is truly extraordinary that even in such as small sample size, we achieved statistically significant improvements in several clinically relevant parameters. In these older patients, functional improvement in the upper limb is highly meaningful for their quality of life. To our knowledge, this is the first randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled study in DMD that has shown statistically significant functional improvement in steroid treated boys."

CAPR stock was up 151% as of Monday afternoon.

More From InvestorPlace

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

The post Capricor Therapeutics News: Why CAPR Stock Is Skyrocketing Today appeared first on InvestorPlace .