CAPL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (Symbol: CAPL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.61, changing hands as high as $17.50 per share. CrossAmerica Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CAPL's low point in its 52 week range is $13 per share, with $19.20 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $16.69.
