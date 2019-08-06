Capitala Finance (CPTA) Q2 Earnings In Line, Costs Fall

Capitala Finance Corp. 's CPTA second-quarter 2019 net investment income per share of 25 cents was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure was 3.8% lower than the prior-year quarter's number.





Results were hurt by lower total investment income. However, a decline in expenses provided some support. The company's portfolio activity remained strong.Total investment income amounted to $11.6 million, down 2.5% year over year. This decline was primarily due to a fall in total interest income, fee income and total payment-in-kind interest income. Moreover, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.5 million.Total expenses decreased 1.1% year over year to $7.6 million. This decline was due to a fall in interest and financing expenses, and management fees.As of Jun 30, 2019, the company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $43.5 million, up from $39.3 million as of Dec 31, 2018. Total assets amounted to $437.3 million, down from $493.2 million as of Dec 31, 2018.Further, net asset value was $9.55 per share, down from $11.88 at the end of December.During the second quarter, the company originated $13.8 million of new investments. Of this, $13.4 million were debt investments and the remaining was in equity securities.Driven by the rise in demand for financing, the company's investment income is expected to grow in the near term. Moreover, lower expenses will likely aid profitability.

Currently, Capitala Finance carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



