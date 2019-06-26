Capital Trust, Inc. (BXMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Capital Trust, Inc. ( BXMT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BXMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that BXMT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.84, the dividend yield is 6.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BXMT was $35.84, representing a -2.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.77 and a 16.21% increase over the 52 week low of $30.84.

BXMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). BXMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.56. Zacks Investment Research reports BXMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.28%, compared to an industry average of -6.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to BXMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BXMT as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ( MORT )

iShares Trust ( REM )

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF ( DDIV )

iShares Trust ( SMMV )

USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF ( USVM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DDIV with an increase of 10.72% over the last 100 days. MORT has the highest percent weighting of BXMT at 5.27%.