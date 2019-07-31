Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

Capital Product Partners L.P. ( CPLP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.315 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CPLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 293.75% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.25, the dividend yield is 11.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPLP was $11.25, representing a -5.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.90 and a 448.78% increase over the 52 week low of $2.05.

CPLP is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ) and Carnival Corporation ( CCL ). CPLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$8.78. Zacks Investment Research reports CPLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.71%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.