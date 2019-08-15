Capital One Financial's Preferred Stock, Series G Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: COF.PRG) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.30), with shares changing hands as low as $25.82 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.51% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, COF.PRG was trading at a 4.76% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 7.05% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative , meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G :
In Thursday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: COF.PRG) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are up about 0.3%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »