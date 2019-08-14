Capital One Financial's Preferred Stock, Series D Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: COF.PRD) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.675), with shares changing hands as low as $25.74 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.51% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, COF.PRD was trading at a 3.28% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 7.05% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative , meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of COF.PRD shares, versus COF:

Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D:

In Wednesday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: COF.PRD) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are down about 4%.