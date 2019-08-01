Quantcast

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Capital One Financial Corporation ( COF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased COF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that COF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $92.42, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COF was $92.42, representing a -8.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.26 and a 32.22% increase over the 52 week low of $69.90.

COF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). COF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.57. Zacks Investment Research reports COF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.31%, compared to an industry average of 16.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to COF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have COF as a top-10 holding:

  • IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF ( CLRG )
  • John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF ( JHMF )
  • First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( FTA )
  • First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ( FXO )
  • First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( FAB ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMF with an increase of 10.91% over the last 100 days. CLRG has the highest percent weighting of COF at 1.61%.

