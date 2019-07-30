Capital One Data Breach 2019: 13 Things for Customers to Know

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
A Capital One data breach 2019 event has customers' information being stolen.
Here's what to know about the data breach affecting Capital One (NYSE: COF ) customers.
- The individual behind the Capital One data breach 2019 has already been caught by authorities.
- The method that the culprit used to infiltrate the system has also been fixed.
- Capital One is also confident that the stolen information wasn't used in a fraudulent way.
- Despite this, it is still monitoring the situation.
- What wasn't stolen in the theft were credit card numbers or login information.
- The majority of information that was stolen by the hacker was names, addresses, zip codes or postal codes, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, and self-reported income.
- There were also 140,000 Social Security Numbers of credit card customers included in the stolen information.
- To go along with this were 80,000 bank account numbers from customers.
- Other information in the theft includes some fragments of transaction data from 23 days in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
- Some customer status data was also a part of the Capital One data breach.
- The event also saw 1 million Social Insurance Numbers stolen from Canadian customers.
- In total, the Capital One data breach 2019 affects roughly 100 million individuals in the U.S.
- When it comes to Capital One's Canadian customers, only about 6 million are affected by the data breach.
You can follow this link to learn more about the Capital One data breach 2019.
COF stock was down 7% as of noon Tuesday.
