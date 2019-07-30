Capital One Data Breach 2019: 13 Things for Customers to Know

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

A Capital One data breach 2019 event has customers' information being stolen.

Here's what to know about the data breach affecting Capital One (NYSE: COF ) customers.

The individual behind the Capital One data breach 2019 has already been caught by authorities.

The method that the culprit used to infiltrate the system has also been fixed.

Capital One is also confident that the stolen information wasn't used in a fraudulent way.

Despite this, it is still monitoring the situation.

What wasn't stolen in the theft were credit card numbers or login information.

The majority of information that was stolen by the hacker was names, addresses, zip codes or postal codes, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, and self-reported income.

There were also 140,000 Social Security Numbers of credit card customers included in the stolen information.

To go along with this were 80,000 bank account numbers from customers.

Other information in the theft includes some fragments of transaction data from 23 days in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Some customer status data was also a part of the Capital One data breach.

The event also saw 1 million Social Insurance Numbers stolen from Canadian customers.

In total, the Capital One data breach 2019 affects roughly 100 million individuals in the U.S.

When it comes to Capital One's Canadian customers, only about 6 million are affected by the data breach.

COF stock was down 7% as of noon Tuesday.

