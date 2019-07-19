Capital One (COF) Up 1.4% on Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat

Shares of Capital One COF rallied 1.4% following the release of second-quarter 2019 results after the market closed. Adjusted earnings of $3.37 per share easily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.84. Also, it compared favorably with the year-ago quarter's adjusted earnings of $3.22.





Results benefited from rise in net interest income, improving loan balances and strength in card business. However, a rise in provision for credit losses, lower non-interest income and higher operating expenses were the undermining factors.After taking into consideration non-recurring items, net income available to common shareholders was $1.53 billion or $3.24 per share, down from $1.81 billion or $3.71 per share in the prior-year quarter.Net revenues were $7.12 billion, down 1% year over year. However, the figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.00 billion.Net interest income grew 4% to $5.75 billion. Also, net interest margin increased 14 basis points (bps) to 6.80%.Non-interest income of $1.38 billion declined 16% from the prior-year quarter. Lower service charges and other customer-related fees, and other income led to the fall.Non-interest expenses of $3.78 billion were up 10%, mainly owing to 28% jump in marketing costs and 34% surge in professional services costs.Efficiency ratio was 53.05% compared with 47.61% in the year-ago quarter. An increase in efficiency ratio indicates deterioration in profitability.As of Jun 30, 2019, loans held for investment were $244.5 billion, up 2% from the prior quarter. Total deposits, as of the same date, were relatively stable sequentially at $254.5 billion.Net charge-off rate increased 6 bps year over year to 2.48%. Also, provision for credit losses rose 5% to $1.34 billion. Likewise, the 30-plus day performing delinquency rate increased 27 bps to 3.15%.However, allowance as a percentage o f report ed loans held for investment was 2.92%, down 20 bps.Return on average assets was 1.74% at the end of the reported quarter, down from 2.11% in the year-ago quarter. Also, return on average common equity was 12.14%, down from 16.06% in the prior-year quarter.As of Jun 30, 2019, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 13.8%, up from 12.6% in the prior-year quarter end. Further, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach was 12.3% as of Jun 30, 2019, up from 11.1% on Jun 30, 2018.Capital One's strategic acquisitions over the years have positioned it well for long-term growth. While rise in credit costs and elevated expenses remain major near-term concerns, steady improvement in card business (leading to rise in interchange fees) will likely aid profitability.

Capital One Financial Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Capital One Financial Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Capital One Financial Corporation Quote

