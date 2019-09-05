Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 06, 2019

Capital City Bank Group ( CCBG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CCBG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 18.18% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.98, the dividend yield is 2.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCBG was $23.98, representing a -11.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.95 and a 20.35% increase over the 52 week low of $19.92.

CCBG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). CCBG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.67. Zacks Investment Research reports CCBG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 30.77%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCBG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.