Shutterstock photo

Capital & Regional says fire at London mall under control



July 23 (Reuters) - Shopping centre owner Capital & Regional Plc said on Tuesday a fire at The Mall, Walthamstow in London had been brought under control.

The centre had been evacuated on Monday and firefighters were on site dealing with the incident.

The company, which owns seven shopping centres in Britain said the site is being examined by the fire brigade, police and representatives of Walthamstow Council.

This article appears in: Stocks , Politics