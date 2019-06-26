Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (CPHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation ( CPHC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CPHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CPHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.4, the dividend yield is 2.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPHC was $12.4, representing a -27.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $17 and a 3.33% increase over the 52 week low of $12.00.

CPHC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walt Disney Company ( DIS ) and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ( LYV ). CPHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPHC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.