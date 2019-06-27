Cantel Medical Corp (CMD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cantel Medical Corp (Symbol: CMD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.67, changing hands as high as $78.24 per share. Cantel Medical Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CMD's low point in its 52 week range is $63.47 per share, with $99.6839 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $77.60.
