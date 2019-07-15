Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

Cantel Medical Corp. ( CMD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CMD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.65% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMD was $80.7, representing a -19.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $99.68 and a 27.15% increase over the 52 week low of $63.47.

CMD is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company ( MMM ) and Stryker Corporation ( SYK ). CMD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.52. Zacks Investment Research reports CMD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -6.37%, compared to an industry average of 13.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CMD as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF ( EVX )

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF ( RNMC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EVX with an increase of 6.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CMD at 3.68%.