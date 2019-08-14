Quantcast

Canopy Growth revenue misses estimates on lower medical cannabis sales

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp , reported weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as the company sold lower volumes of medical cannabis, sending its U.S.-listed shares down 10% in extended trading.

The company sold 807 kg of dried medical cannabis in the first quarter, down 64% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenue jumped 249% to C$90.5 million but below the average analyst estimate of C$107.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Canada legalized the use of recreational marijuana in October, the first Group of 7 industrial nation to do so, and paved the way for a multi-billion dollar industry. Investors looking for a sign of profitability, have, however, shown concern over companies ramping up investment and posting bigger losses.

In July, Canopy fired its co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Linton after its biggest shareholder expressed disappointment over financial performance.

The Smith Falls, Ontario-based company's net loss widened to C$1.28 billion ($961.32 million), or C$3.70 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from C$91 million, or 40 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

($1 = C$1.33)





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics
Referenced Symbols: CGC


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar