Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) closed the most recent trading day at $40.59, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.43% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 5.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CGC as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.28, up 9.68% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $90.08 million, up 348.39% from the prior-year quarter.

CGC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.81 per share and revenue of $527.74 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +49.06% and +207.68%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CGC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 76.08% lower. CGC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CGC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.