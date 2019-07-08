Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) closed at $39.47, marking a -1.72% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.48% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 4.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.97% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CGC as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. In tha t report , analysts expect CGC to post earnings of -$0.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $88.26 million, up 339.33% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.82 per share and revenue of $526.46 million, which would represent changes of +48.43% and +206.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CGC should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 76.62% lower. CGC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.