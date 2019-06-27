Canon hit with 28 mln euro EU fine for jumping gun in Toshiba deal

Reuters





BRUSSELS, June 27 (Reuters) - Japanese camera and printer maker Canon was hit with a 28-million-euro ($31.8 million) fine on Thursday for jumping the gun in its acquisition of Toshiba Corp's medical unit three years ago before securing EU antitrust clearance.

The European Commission said Canon had breached EU merger rules by using a so-called "warehousing" two-step transaction structure involving an interim buyer to purchase the company prior to obtaining the relevant approvals.

The unorthodox method allowed Toshiba, which was struggling for cash after an accounting scandal, to book proceeds in time for the financial year-end in March.

The deal was cleared unconditionally in September 2016. The EU competition enforcer charged Canon with breaching EU merger rules in July 2017.

French telecoms provider Altice was penalised to the tune of 124,5 million euros for a similar offence last year. Facebook and General Electric have also been sanctioned in recent years for breaching merger rules.

($1 = 0.8797 euros)