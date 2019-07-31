Quantcast

CannTrust says reviewing options, including sale

July 31 (Reuters) - Marijuana producer CannTrust Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it was exploring a possible sale, days after it fired its top boss following an investigation by Health Canada that showed the company grew cannabis in unlicensed rooms.

The company named Robert Marcovitch, who is chairing a special committee looking into CannTrust's non-compliance with Health Canada regulations, as its interim CEO.

Canntrust, which had a market value of C$401 million as of Tuesday's close, said on Wednesday it had hired Greenhill & Co.Canada Ltd as financial adviser to assist in its review of alternatives.

U.S.-listed shares of the company rose about 9% to $2.35 in premarket trade.





