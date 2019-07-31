Quantcast

CannTrust says reviewing options, including potential sale

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 31 (Reuters) - Marijuana producer CannTrust Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it was exploring options, including a possible sale of the company.

Last week, the company fired its chief executive officer, following Health Canada's findings that the marijuana producer grew cannabis in unlicensed rooms.

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks


