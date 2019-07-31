CannTrust says reviewing options, including potential sale

Shutterstock photo





July 31 (Reuters) - Marijuana producer CannTrust Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it was exploring options, including a possible sale of the company.

Last week, the company fired its chief executive officer, following Health Canada's findings that the marijuana producer grew cannabis in unlicensed rooms.

