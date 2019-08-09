CannTrust says KPMG withdraws audit report

Reuters





Aug 9 (Reuters) - Cannabis producer CannTrust Holdings Inc said on Friday its auditor KPMG LLP has withdrawn its report on the company's financial statements for full-year 2018 and its interim report for the three month period ended March 31.

KPMG's decision was prompted after CannTrust cautioned against relying on its financial statements and as new information from an investigation by a special committee was shared with the auditor.

The company also said KPMG remains it independent auditor.

CannTrust said there was significant uncertainty with respect to the potential impact of pending Health Canada decisions on the valuation of its inventory and biological assets.

The company had earlier said the inventory and biological assets affected by Health Canada's action was about C$51 million as of June 30.

CannTrust's U.S.listed shares fell as much 12% in premarket.