CannTrust Ontario facility gets non-compliant rating from Health Canada

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 12 (Reuters) - Canadian health regulator rated CannTrust Holdings Inc'sVaughan, Ontario facility non-compliant with some rules, the cannabis company said on Monday, just over a month after Health Canada found unlicensed pot cultivation at the firm.

CannTrust said it was notified on Friday, and has accepted the Canadian health regulator's findings. It also said remedial actions are underway.

